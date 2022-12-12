Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620,476 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $297,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $380.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

