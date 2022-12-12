Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chevron were worth $25,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $168.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

