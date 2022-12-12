Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 236.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

