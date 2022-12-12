Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 78 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Workday were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,974 shares of company stock worth $19,605,109. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -136.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $284.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

