Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

