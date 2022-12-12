Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $220.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

