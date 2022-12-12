Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.