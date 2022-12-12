Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 76,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 50.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 694.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $11,676,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.