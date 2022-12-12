Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

HIG opened at $74.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

