Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

