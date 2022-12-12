Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ameren were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $88.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

