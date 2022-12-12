Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $226,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Clorox were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $148.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

