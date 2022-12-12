Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $238,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after buying an additional 137,872 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $188.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $683.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.