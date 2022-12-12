Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $242,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Catalent were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $54,808,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.68 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

