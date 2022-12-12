Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

