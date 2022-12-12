Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $263,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Datadog were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Datadog by 791.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Datadog by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.56 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $186.28. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.