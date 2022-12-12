Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $263,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $588.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.52 and a 200 day moving average of $529.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.