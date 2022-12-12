Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $165.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

