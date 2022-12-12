Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $279,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

