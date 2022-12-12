Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,315,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,570,000 after buying an additional 204,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $5,106,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,480 shares of company stock valued at $30,702,109. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $187.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $272.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

