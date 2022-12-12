Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,606 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 157,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

