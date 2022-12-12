Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 333 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $5,186,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 86.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $188.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $683.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

