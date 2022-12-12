Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 345 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WST opened at $239.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.