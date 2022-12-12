Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 377 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gartner were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 92,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 106.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $343.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $357.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.