Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 532 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $3,005,341. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Shares of ROK opened at $259.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average of $233.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

