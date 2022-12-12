Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CFG stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.