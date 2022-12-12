Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 12,873,900.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 643,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $155.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,191 shares of company stock worth $16,716,902. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

