Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,191 shares of company stock worth $16,716,902. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
