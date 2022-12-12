Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $395,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

STZ opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.02. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

