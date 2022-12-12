Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.