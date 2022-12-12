Creative Planning Acquires 18,715 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

PII opened at $105.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

