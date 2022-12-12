Creative Planning Acquires 3,560 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Creative Planning raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $40,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 192,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

