Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after buying an additional 209,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

