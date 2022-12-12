Creative Planning Buys 1,318 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

