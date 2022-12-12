Creative Planning Buys 1,673 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $113.46 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

