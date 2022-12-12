Creative Planning Has $4.05 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

