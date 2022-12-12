Creative Planning Has $4.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

