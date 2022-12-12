Creative Planning Has $4.70 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $165.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.35. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

