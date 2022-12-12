Creative Planning Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $420.63 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.