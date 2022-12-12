Creative Planning Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 85.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

