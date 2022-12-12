Creative Planning Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.72 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,244 shares of company stock worth $4,324,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

