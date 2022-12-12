Creative Planning Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after buying an additional 866,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

About Trade Desk

TTD opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,390.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $98.60.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

