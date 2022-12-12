Creative Planning Purchases 17,102 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,750 shares of company stock worth $38,136,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

