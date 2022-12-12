Creative Planning Purchases 18,262 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 136.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graco by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.90 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.