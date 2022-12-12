Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $158.53 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

