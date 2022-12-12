Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

PEG stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

