Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 600 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $380.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

