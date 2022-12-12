Css LLC Il Buys 3,000 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.