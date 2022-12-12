Css LLC Il Has $248,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.74. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

