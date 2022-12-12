Css LLC Il Invests $387,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $97.82 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.